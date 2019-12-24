Ugandan Woman Raped By 2 Men After Being Offered Lift In Pune: Police

The lads took the lady to a abandoned place and raped her. (Representational)

Pune:

A 28-year-old Ugandan lady was allegedly raped by two males who provided her a raise on their bike in Pune, the police stated on Tuesday.

The lady was approached by a person on a motorcycle whereas she was ready outdoors a restaurant in Koregaon round midnight on Monday, the police stated.

In her grievance to the police, the lady stated that she accepted a raise from the person however then he referred to as his pal and made her sit between them.

When the lady tracked the situation of her residence on her cell phone, she realised that the lads had been taking her some other place, the official stated.

“Despite urging them to stop the motorcycle, they took the woman to a deserted place and raped her,” a police officer stated.

In line with the police grievance, the lady urged the 2 males to drop her until the primary street after they tried to go away her at an remoted spot. They agreed.

As their bike approached the primary street, the lady noticed a gaggle of individuals and raised an alarm, an official stated quoting the grievance.

“As the group started approaching the two-wheeler, its rider lost his balance, causing all three of them to fall,” he stated, including that the accused managed to flee.

Police are attempting to acquire CCTV footage from close to the restaurant from the place the lady claimed she was picked up.