UGC NET 2019: NTA has released NET e-certificate, download from this link

UGC NET 2019: Nationwide Testing Company (NTA) UGC NET E-certificate and JRF award letter have been issued. Candidates can obtain these by going to ugcnet.nta.nic.in or by clicking on the direct hyperlink given under. It’s price noting that NTA has began issuing on-line certificates of candidates who’ve handed UGC NET. Earlier, those that handed the examination had their certificates despatched by publish. NTA UGC NET Outcome 2019 was introduced on 31 December, 2019. Certificates have been issued for a similar candidates who not solely handed the examination but in addition made it to the highest six p.c.

Of the 7, 93, 813 candidates who took the examination 60, 147 The candidates had handed the examination. 5, 092 did JRF.

UGC NET is organized for eligibility of Assistant Professor in Faculties and Universities and Junior Analysis Fellowship.

Internet was organized from 2 to six December. Greater than 1,000,000 folks had participated on this examination performed at 700 facilities in 219 cities of the nation organized by NTA (Nationwide Testing Company). This examination was performed for 81 topics.