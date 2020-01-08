UGC scholarship: Rs 3100 will be available every month, know what is the qualification

The College Grants Fee i.e. UGC scholarship is for the younger individuals who have achieved the rank in commencement. Has The aim of this scholarship is to honor and advance younger expertise.

Eligibility

'College students who’re ranked first or second in commencement at college degree can apply.

'Enrolled in Grasp's diploma ie PG.

The utmost age of the coed on the time of admission to PG ought to be 30 years.

'Commencement ought to have at the very least 60 per cent marks.

'Candidates pursuing distance or distance schooling are usually not eligible for this scholarship.

format

'Whole 3000 candidates will likely be distributed this scholarship.

'This scheme could be availed for 2 years.

Below the scholarship, each chosen applicant will likely be given Rs three, 100 month-to-month. Aside from this, no further quantity will likely be given in every other merchandise. Scholarship may also be stopped for not fulfilling the situation.

'Considered one of these situations is to not misbehave and second, to attain at the very least 60 per cent in PG First Yr Annual Examination.

'Chosen candidates can’t change their topic in the course of the scholarship interval.

'College students chosen underneath this scholarship scheme can even avail different scholarship scheme.

The right way to apply

'All the software course of has been stored on-line.

'To begin with, registration needs to be completed on the web site.

'Between the appliance, your rank and certificates of admission in PG must be uploaded.

The scholarship quantity will likely be launched solely after being licensed by the college.

Don’t fill the appliance kind incomplete. Half-incomplete software types will likely be rejected.

Final Date: 10 January, 2020

Web site: https://scholarships.gov.in