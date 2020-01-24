UGC warns universities and educational institutions

The College Grants Fee (UGC) has warned universities and academic institutes that they’re making such tutorial Don’t present levels that haven’t been authorized by the UGC. The Fee, in a letter to all universities, stated that there have been instances the place some universities and institutes are awarding levels which aren’t authorized by the UGC.

Universities ought to comply with the UGC Act. If a college has to confer any diploma along with the levels authorized by the UGC, it should inform the Fee earlier than the deadline. Attributable to this, varied kinds of issues come up within the petitions and the scholars to whom these levels are awarded. Universities ought to comply with the UGC Act and supply solely these levels that are authorized by the UGC.

The UGC has requested the colleges to not grant levels besides from the listing of levels authorized by the UGC. The letter stated, “If a college has to confer a level along with the levels authorized by the UGC, it has to inform the Fee six months upfront to get approval to start out that diploma course. The college will even have to supply the rationale and full particulars for beginning the stated diploma course.

