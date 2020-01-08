Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta, dead at 45 after apparent suicide 

By Annita Katee For Dailymail.com

Printed: 18:57 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:26 EST, 7 January 2020

Silvio Horta, the creator of Ugly Betty, has been discovered useless.

The 45-year-old was discovered useless in a Miami motel room on Tuesday in an obvious suicide, in accordance with sources.

He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, reviews Selection.

Scroll down for video

Silvio Horta, the creator of Ugly Betty, was discovered useless on the age of 45 in his Miami motel room on Tuesday. He was discovered with gunshot wounds in an obvious suicide (pictured Might 2019)

Silvio was finest identified for his work because the creator of the favored ABC present, Ugly Betty, starring, America Ferrara.

The profitable present ran from 2006 to 2010 and ran for 4 seasons.

Silvio served as Ugly Betty’s show-runner and head author.

The present picked up two Golden Globes throughout its run, one for Greatest Comedy Collection and the opposite for America, Greatest Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

Winners! Silvio served as Ugly Betty’s show-runner and head author. The present picked up two Golden Globes throughout its run, one for Greatest Comedy Collection and the opposite for America, Greatest Actress in a Musical or Comedy (pictured 2007 with the Ugly Betty solid)

Silvio’s massive break was in 2000 along with his screenplay, City Legend. The thriller/slasher went on to make $72.5 million on the field workplace.

In 2001 he created The Chronicle for the Syfy community. The collection lasted for 2 seasons.

However it wasn’t till 2006’s Ugly Betty when his identify actually rose to fame.

Together with lead, America Ferrara, the collection additionally noticed Vanessa Williams, Eric Mabius, and Ana Ortiz star. Salma Hayek was one of many govt producers.

In a 2008 interview, Silvio mentioned that the success of Ugly Betty was not all that he thought it could be.

On the success of Ugly Betty: ‘My first 12 months doing this, individuals would always ask me, “Aren’t you happy? You must be thrilled. You’ve got a hit show. You must be having the time of your life.” Properly, no, I am not. It is all consuming,’ he mentioned in 2008 (pictured 2016)

Common present: Ugly Betty was an American comedy-drama about Betty Suarez, who regardless of her lack of sty;e and bodily look, lands a job at a prestigious excessive vogue journal

‘My first 12 months doing this, individuals would always ask me, “Aren’t you happy? You must be thrilled. You’ve got a hit show. You must be having the time of your life.” Properly, no, I am not. It is all consuming,’ he mentioned.

‘I used to be so exhausted by the point I bought residence on Friday evening, I used to be simply paralyzed. I did not need to exit. I did not need to socialize and I had a lot work to do. That was it. That was my life.’

Ugly Betty was an American comedy-drama about Betty Suarez, who regardless of her lack of sty;e and bodily look, lands a job at a prestigious excessive vogue journal.

And whereas Ugly Betty was an enormous success, choosing up 42 wins and 92 nominations, and he did develop a number of exhibits following 2010, nothing bought to air.

The Cuban American, born in Miami, Florida, was brazenly homosexual and got here out to his household as a teen at 19.

Silvio’s final social media put up was on June 21, 2019, when he posed with a buddy whereas on the ArcLight cinemas in Hollywood.

In the event you or anybody you already know wants assist name the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1800-273-8255 for 24/7 help.