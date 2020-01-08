‘Ugly Betty’ Creator Silvio Horta Found Dead In Apparent Suicide — America Ferrera & More Pay Tribute

That is so unhappy.

Silvio Horta, the creator of the collection Ugly Betty, was discovered useless on the age of 45 on Tuesday in a Miami motel room in an obvious dying by suicide.

Sources shared with Selection that the New York College alum died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Nevertheless, a consultant declined to touch upon the character of his dying when confirming his passing. Whereas the Miami-born author created Jake 2.zero and The Chronicle, which ran from 2003 to 2004 and 2001 to 2002 respectively, Ugly Betty was his best-known work.

Silvio tailored the comedy for American TV from the hit Colombian telenovela Yo soy, Betty, la fea, and served as showrunner and head author all through all 4 seasons. Whereas accepting the Golden Globe in 2007 for Finest Comedy Sequence, he shared with the gang:

“Like most of us up here, Betty is an immigrant and The American Dream is alive and well and in reach of anybody who wants it.”

Alongside a photograph with Horta, America Ferrera penned a tribute to him on her Instagram Tuesday night:

“I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death. His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”

Judith Gentle, who additionally starred within the collection, left two encouraging feedback on Ferrera’s publish:

“Such deeply unhappy information

Pondering of his household and associates and all of our Ugly Betty household

A very profound loss

He gave a lot to so many

Might his soul now Relaxation In Peace 💔”

“Such a devastating and profound loss. Holding close in thoughts his family and friends and all in our Ugly Betty family. He gave so much to so many. We will miss him. May his soul now Rest In Peace 💔”

Christopher Gorham, who starred within the ABC collection and one other one in all Horta’s collection, additionally devoted some form phrases on his IG:

“Silvio Horta gave me two of the greatest opportunities in my career with Jake 2.0 and Ugly Betty. I will be forever grateful for his creativity, his enormous heart, and his friendship. His family was his world and my heart goes out to them tonight. Let’s all take care of each other.”

Our hearts exit to Silvio’s household and associates at this troublesome time.

In case you or somebody you already know is contemplating suicide, please contact the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

