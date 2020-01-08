Ugly Betty stars pay tribute after series creator Silvio Horta passes away

The celebs of Ugly Betty have paid tribute to the present’s creator Silvio Horta, after he tragically handed away Tuesday evening aged 45.

The author and producer was discovered lifeless in a Miami motel room in an obvious suicide.

America Ferrera, the present’s star, led the tributes, writing that she was “stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news.”

She added, “His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now – and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”

Ferrera’s co-star Vanessa Williams, who performed Wilhelmina Slater on the hit present, additionally took to social media to pay tribute.

She wrote, “Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace.”

And Michael Urie who portrayed Marc St James, took to Twitter to write down, “I will be forever indebted to this sweet, brilliant man.”

Ugly Betty, which was primarily based on the Colombian present Yo soy Betty, La Fea ran from 2006 to 2010 and received a Golden Globe for Greatest Comedy collection in 2007.

Horta’s different credit embrace the Science Fiction reveals The Chronicle and Jake 2.zero, 1998 slasher movie City Legend and 2015 TV film The Curse of the Fuentes Ladies.