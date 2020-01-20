UK Awaits Final Court Orders To Extradite Sanjeev Chawla To India

Sanjeev Chawla has been current in courtroom throughout the varied hearings during the last 4 years

London:

The UK authorities on Monday confirmed that Sanjeev Chawla, wished in India to face match-fixing allegations, will probably be extradited inside 28 days as he has exhausted all his rights to enchantment in British courts.

Chawla had misplaced a last-ditch enchantment on human rights grounds in opposition to former UK Dwelling Secretary Sajid Javid’s extradition order at a listening to within the Royal Courts of Justice in London final Thursday.

The 50-year-old London-based businessman, a key accused within the match-fixing scandal involving former South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje in 2000, is predicted to be booked on a flight to New Delhi within the subsequent few days as soon as the formal paperwork is accomplished.

“The Secretary of State signed the order for Sanjeev Chawla’s extradition to India in February 2019. He has now exhausted his rights to appeal,” a UK Dwelling Workplace spokesperson stated.

“Once the final orders from the court have been received, arrangements will be made for his extradition to take place within 28 days,” the spokesperson stated.

This could mark the primary high-profile extradition of its variety underneath the India-UK Extradition Treaty, signed in 1992. The extradition of Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, wished in reference to the Godhra riots in Gujarat, from the UK to India in October 2016 had been uncontested and due to this fact didn’t should undergo varied ranges of appeals within the UK courts.

Chawla’s case would additionally mark a turning level on the matter of jail circumstances in India, a stumbling block in previous extradition instances, with the Excessive Court docket in England accepting a collection of Indian authorities assurances over the accused’s “safety and security” and complying with worldwide necessities round “personal space and hygiene” whereas in custody.

India has additionally provided further ensures on medical services and safety from intra-prisoner violence in Delhi”s Tihar Jail, the place Chawla is to be held pre-trial on being extradited.

Following an extradition trial in October 2017, Westminster Magistrates” Court docket in London had concluded that whereas Chawla had a prima facie case to reply, his human rights couldn’t be assured in Tihar. This ruling was challenged within the Excessive Court docket by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian authorities.

In a judgment handed down within the Royal Courts of Justice in London in November 2018, a two-judge panel upheld the Indian authorities”s enchantment and directed the District Decide to evaluation the order in opposition to Chawla and proceed with an extradition order.

In January final yr, the magistrates’ courtroom issued a renewed order, which was despatched to then Dwelling Secretary Sajid Javid, who formally signed off on it as per the India-UK Extradition Treaty.

Chawla, who has been current in courtroom throughout the varied hearings during the last 4 years and tried to cover away from media cameras, misplaced a last try at an enchantment final week.

In keeping with courtroom paperwork within the case, Chawla is described as a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the UK on a enterprise visa in 1996, the place he has been based mostly whereas making journeys backwards and forwards to India.

After his Indian passport was revoked in 2000, he obtained a UK passport in 2005 and have become a British citizen.

Chawla is alleged to have performed a central position in conspiring with Cronje to repair a South African tour to India in February-March 2000.