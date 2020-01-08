UK board datesheet 2020: Uttarakhand board tenth and 12th datesheet released

Uttarakhand Board 10 th 12 th date sheet 2020: Uttarakhand College Training Board has introduced the dates for highschool and intermediate examinations. Highschool and intermediate examinations will run from March 2 25 to March. This time a complete of 271415 college students will give board examinations within the state.

These embrace 150289 in highschool and 121126 college students in intermediate. Intermediate could have the primary examination Hindi on March 2 and the primary examination in highschool on March three.

The experimental examination shall be carried out between February 1 25. The primary paper of Inter shall be with reference to Hindi on March 2, whereas the primary paper of highschool shall be given by the candidates on March three. The examinations ranging from March 2 25 shall be carried out by March on the 1324 examination facilities of the state. Highschool and inter experimental examinations shall be carried out from February 1 25 in highschool and inter faculties from February. He knowledgeable that the scheme of examination has been issued.