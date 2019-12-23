News

UK charts: Call of Duty is the Christmas No.1 this year

December 23, 2019
1 Min Read

The Christmas online game charts at the moment are right here direct from the UK and it’s Activision’s Name of Responsibility which has scored the No.1 this 12 months. It’s not doom and gloom for Nintendo although, as they at the moment have 4 titles within the high ten, which beats every other writer this Christmas. Right here’s the UKIE/GfK Prime Ten for the week ending 21st December 2019.

Final Week This Week Title
1 1 Name of Responsibility: Trendy Warfare 
three 2 FIFA 20
2 three Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
four four Mario Kart eight: Deluxe
5 5 Luigi’s Mansion three
6 6 Pokémon Sword
7 7 Simply Dance 2020
eight eight Mario & Sonic on the Tokyo Olympic Video games
13 9 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
17 10 Crash Staff Racing: Nitro-Fueled

