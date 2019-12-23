UK charts: Call of Duty is the Christmas No.1 this year

The Christmas online game charts at the moment are right here direct from the UK and it’s Activision’s Name of Responsibility which has scored the No.1 this 12 months. It’s not doom and gloom for Nintendo although, as they at the moment have 4 titles within the high ten, which beats every other writer this Christmas. Right here’s the UKIE/GfK Prime Ten for the week ending 21st December 2019.

Final Week This Week Title 1 1 Name of Responsibility: Trendy Warfare three 2 FIFA 20 2 three Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order four four Mario Kart eight: Deluxe 5 5 Luigi’s Mansion three 6 6 Pokémon Sword 7 7 Simply Dance 2020 eight eight Mario & Sonic on the Tokyo Olympic Video games 13 9 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy 17 10 Crash Staff Racing: Nitro-Fueled

