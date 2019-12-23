UK charts: Call of Duty is the Christmas No.1 this year

The Christmas online game charts are actually right here direct from the UK and it’s Activision’s Name of Responsibility which has scored the No.1 this yr. It’s not doom and gloom for Nintendo although, as they at the moment have 4 titles within the prime ten, which beats some other writer this Christmas. Right here’s the UKIE/GfK Prime Ten for the week ending 21st December 2019.
|Final Week
|This Week
|Title
|1
|1
|Name of Responsibility: Trendy Warfare
|three
|2
|FIFA 20
|2
|three
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|four
|four
|Mario Kart eight: Deluxe
|5
|5
|Luigi’s Mansion three
|6
|6
|Pokémon Sword
|7
|7
|Simply Dance 2020
|eight
|eight
|Mario & Sonic on the Tokyo Olympic Video games
|13
|9
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|17
|10
|Crash Staff Racing: Nitro-Fueled
