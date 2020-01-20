UK Charts: Dragon Ball Z and Nintendo 3DS conquer this week in 2020

The newest UK charts are actually in and it has been an attention-grabbing week to say the least. The Nintendo 3DS has made an enormous comeback. The rationale? Argos was promoting off its inventory of Nintendo 3DS video games for a few kilos every. This has shaken up the charts considerably however anticipate issues to return to regular subsequent week. The perfect-selling recreation in the UK this week was the newest Dragon Ball recreation, Dragon Ball Kakarot.

UKIE/GSD High Ten (for the week ending January 18th).

Final Week This Week Title 1 New Launch Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot 2 2 Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare three three FIFA 20 1 four Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 827 5 WarioWare Gold four 6 Grand Theft Auto V 5 7 Luigi’s Mansion three Re-Entry eight Yo-Kai Watch 7 9 Simply Dance 2020 17 10 Minecraft

