UK Charts: Dragon Ball Z and Nintendo 3DS conquer this week in 2020

January 20, 2020
The most recent UK charts are actually in and it has been an attention-grabbing week to say the least. The Nintendo 3DS has made an enormous comeback. The rationale? Argos was promoting off its inventory of Nintendo 3DS video games for a few kilos every. This has shaken up the charts considerably however count on issues to return to regular subsequent week. One of the best-selling recreation in the UK this week was the most recent Dragon Ball recreation, Dragon Ball Kakarot.

UKIE/GSD High Ten (for the week ending January 18th).

Final Week This Week Title
1 New Launch Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
2 2 Name of Responsibility: Trendy Warfare
three three FIFA 20
1 four Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
827 5 WarioWare Gold
four 6 Grand Theft Auto V
5 7 Luigi’s Mansion three
Re-Entry eight Yo-Kai Watch
7 9 Simply Dance 2020
17 10 Minecraft

