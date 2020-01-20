UK Charts: Dragon Ball Z and Nintendo 3DS conquer this week in 2020

The most recent UK charts are actually in and it has been an attention-grabbing week to say the least. The Nintendo 3DS has made an enormous comeback. The rationale? Argos was promoting off its inventory of Nintendo 3DS video games for a few kilos every. This has shaken up the charts considerably however count on issues to return to regular subsequent week. One of the best-selling recreation in the UK this week was the most recent Dragon Ball recreation, Dragon Ball Kakarot.
UKIE/GSD High Ten (for the week ending January 18th).
|Final Week
|This Week
|Title
|1
|New Launch
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|2
|2
|Name of Responsibility: Trendy Warfare
|three
|three
|FIFA 20
|1
|four
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|827
|5
|WarioWare Gold
|four
|6
|Grand Theft Auto V
|5
|7
|Luigi’s Mansion three
|Re-Entry
|eight
|Yo-Kai Watch
|7
|9
|Simply Dance 2020
|17
|10
|Minecraft
