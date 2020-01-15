January 15, 2020 | eight:49am

British police have blocked a authorized bid to hint Prince Andrew’s bodyguards’ actions on the night time he allegedly first had intercourse with a Jeffrey Epstein accuser.

The disgraced royal claims that he couldn’t have had intercourse with Virginia Roberts Giuffre in London in March 2001 — as a result of he was grabbing pizza along with his daughter at a sequence restaurant within the small city of Woking.

With no witnesses of the prince’s pie date, the Mirror On-line submitted a Freedom of Data Act request hoping that his royal safety officers’ actions would assist show his whereabouts that day.

However London’s Met police rejected the request, citing nationwide safety considerations — and sparking a right away backlash, the UK information website mentioned.

Graham Smith, of anti-monarchy group Republic, slammed the choice.

“Revealing locations from 19 years ago cannot possibly reveal personal data, either directly or indirectly,” Smith instructed Mirror On-line. “The police are tasked with protecting the royals from physical harm, not from legitimate inquiry, criminal investigation or embarrassment.”

Giuffre — who claims to have had intercourse with Andrew 3 times after being trafficked by late pedophile Epstein — attacked the “lies after lies” that she claims shield the prince.

“There could only be one reason the prince’s bodyguards would not to expose where the prince had been on March 10th 2001- the night in question, bc he wasn’t at Woking Pizza with his daughter B,” she tweeted, referring to Princess Beatrice.

Giuffre claims she first had intercourse with the royal when she was 17 at Ghislaine Maxwell’s townhouse the place a now-infamous picture was taken of them collectively.

Andrew gave his Pizza Categorical alibi throughout his disastrous BBC interview that led to him being booted from royal duties.

Each he and Buckingham Palace have vehemently denied Giuffre’s allegations. Epstein, 66, died final August after being discovered hanged in his Manhattan lockup dealing with critical intercourse crimes.