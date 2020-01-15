UK could face an opioid addiction crisis like the US’s within just five years, expert warns

The UK may very well be within the grip of a lethal painkiller dependancy disaster within the subsequent 5 years, a health care provider has warned.

Opioids, which embody codeine, morphine and tramadol, ought to solely be accessible on prescription in Britain however investigators have managed to purchase them with ease over-the-counter.

Pharmacies should not being laborious sufficient on folks making an attempt to purchase the medicine and they’re too straightforward to pay money for on-line and even in excessive road pharmacies, consultants say.

In a BBC documentary investigation, one man managed to purchase eight containers of codeine – totaling 240 tablets – in simply 45 minutes from seven pharmacies in London.

Now the UK faces happening an analogous path to the US the place a disaster of prescription drug dependancy has led to some 17,000 folks dying by overdose annually in recent times.

Dr Michael Mosley (pictured) managed to purchase eight containers of codeine from excessive road pharmacies in south London with no prescription. Simply two of the seven pharmacies he visited requested him the questions pharmacists are alleged to ask earlier than giving out the medicine

Dr Nicholas Browne, a GP in Salford, Higher Manchester, informed the BBC he thinks an analogous factor may occur inside the subsequent 5 years.

‘It’s one thing that is very a lot on my thoughts and really a lot of a priority or fear,’ Dr Browne informed investigator Dr Michael Mosley, a certified physician and a journalist.

He was interviewed for the upcoming BBC Two documentary Addicted To Painkillers? Britain’s Opioid Disaster, which airs this Thursday, January 16, at 9pm.

‘We’re already seeing indicators that that is occurring,’ Dr Browne stated. ‘And I can see very simply slipping into that over the medium time period, the subsequent 5 years, that we’ll begin seeing progressively growing unintended overdose charge.’

Prescriptions have greater than doubled in 20 years and, in 2017-18, 5.6million adults (one in eight) in England have been prescribed an opioid, in line with Public Well being England (PHE).

Numbers of opioid overdose deaths have soared since OxyContin hit the market in 1996, from simply three,442 in 1999 to 17,029 in 2017, official figures present

A report by PHE revealed that greater than half one million folks prescribed opioids have been taking them constantly for greater than three years.

The longer folks take the medicine for, the extra their physique learns to tolerate them and the upper doses they must take the produce the appropriate impact.

It additionally turns into tougher and tougher to cease taking them and, as soon as the physique turns into addicted, out of the blue stopping them can have lethal results.

In 2017-18 the NHS spent nearly £240million on opioid painkiller prescriptions.

Of this, £12million was spent on prescriptions for codeine, nearly £27million on tramadol, £47million on fentanyl and greater than £50million on oxycodone.

WHAT IS THE US OPIOID EPIDEMIC? The opioid disaster within the US has been brought on by hovering numbers of prescriptions for the highly effective painkillers. Prescriptions for them are in style as a result of they’re efficient, well-tolerated painkillers. However as folks construct up tolerance to the medicine they run the chance of taking an excessive amount of. In 2017 and 2018, opioids have been concerned in additional than 47,000 deaths, in line with the US Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention – overdoses straight brought about round 17,000 deaths in every of these years. In 1999, by comparability, there have been fewer than four,000 opioid overdose deaths. Many overdoses are brought on by the drug fentanyl, which is dozens of occasions stronger than morphine and might take customers without warning. As folks spend longer taking opioids, which they might have initially been prescribed after an harm or operation, their tolerance will get larger and so they must take extra to have the identical impact. This may trigger folks to in the end take an excessive amount of and kill themselves or to attempt switching to a extra highly effective drug and overestimating how a lot they need to take. One model, OxyContin, which is a drug known as oxycodone, has been blamed for a lot of of those deaths by critics who declare it ran an aggressive advertising and marketing marketing campaign within the 1990s which drove prescriptions up. Its producer, Purdue Pharma, owned by the billionaire Sackler household, is dealing with greater than 2,000 lawsuits for which it has provided to pay out as much as $12billion (£9bn). Purdue filed for chapter in September in a bid to assist it pay out within the gigantic court docket battle.

It additionally spent nearly £32million prescribing medicine to deal with individuals who have been hooked on the painkillers – greater than three.1million prescriptions have been made in that class.

Within the US, opioids – particularly fentanyl, which may be dozens of occasions stronger than morphine, and oxycodone – have brought about a surge in overdose deaths in recent times.

The variety of folks dying from prescription drug overdoses soared from simply three,442 in 1999 to 17,029 in 2017, in line with information from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

Regardless of opioids’ robust potential for dependancy, Dr Mosley discovered pharmacists within the UK are handing them out with out following correct procedures.

He managed to purchase them on-line utilizing a pretend title and in addition discovered solely two out of seven London pharmacies he visited requested him the required questions on who the affected person is, what their signs are, how lengthy they’ve been occurring, what motion has been taken and what different remedy may be being taken.

He notified the Normal Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC), which regulates British pharmacies, and received the web pharmacy banned from promoting opioids.

Nevertheless, there are on-line pharmacies which can have UK addresses however are based mostly overseas, subsequently falling exterior the GPhC’s remit.

Dr Cathy Stannard, an professional on opioids, informed the BBC it was a ‘large unrecognised downside’.

She added: ‘I’ve seen so few people who find themselves addicted to those medicines.

‘And when I’ve seen them they’re all very high-achieving folks in busy jobs with busy lives, coping properly, coping properly regardless of their dependancy, so (it is) a masked dependancy, high-functioning in the event you like.’

Professor Helen Stokes Lampard, former chairwoman of the Royal School of GPs, stated: ‘(In) years passed by, there weren’t many choices and opioids have been excessive on the checklist of what we have been inspired to make use of.

‘If, now, we’re a part of a system the place individuals are hooked on issues, we have to do all we are able to to assist de-prescribe for these sufferers.’

Dr Mosley’s programme airs on Thursday, January 16, at 9pm on BBC Two.