UK cutlery firm Viners sells knives with blunt square tips to reduce risk of knife crime

A British cutlery firm are making new knives with blunt sq. ideas in a bid to cut back knife crime.

Sheffield-based Cultery and kitchenware agency Viners says it determined to give you the square-ended blade ‘in response to rising knife crime statistics and new authorities laws’.

Bosses declare their new ‘Guarantee assortment’ has been repeatedly examined to make sure the merchandise don’t pierce pores and skin after a record-breaking 44,000 knife-related crimes have been dedicated throughout England and Wales final yr.

The knives, which value between £three.99 and £5.99, shall be accessible from this month.

Viners says it’s responding to a change within the Offensive Weapon Act 2019, which reclassified kitchen knives as an offensive weapon.

It additionally cites spiralling ranges of knife crime, which noticed blade-related offences rise by 12 per cent on the earlier 12 months, in line with the Workplace for Nationwide Statistics (ONS).

The product description reads: ‘Created along side 1700 UK customers who have been consulted on the proposed new form, we’ve got designed a extremely purposeful knife which is formed to cut back and stop accidents, accidents and fatalities, while nonetheless providing the identical efficiency anticipated of a normal kitchen knife.

‘With a sq. form, much like that of a Santoku knife, the brand new Guarantee assortment is made of top of the range chrome steel and options ergonomically designed, gentle contact handles for the last word in consolation with a black non-stick coating on the blade to cut back slicing friction.

‘Delivering the identical efficiency as a normal knife to sort out all cooking duties, the brand new blade design additionally offers added peace of thoughts within the house, serving to to cut back pointless accidents when getting ready meals and washing up with no sharp factors to trigger damage.’

The square-ended knives shall be accessible from Dunelm shops later this week and on the Viners web site from February 16.

Final yr the Authorities produced tons of of 1000’s of fried hen bins with messages designed to discourage younger individuals from knife crime.

They have been slammed as racist and reductive by a number of politicians, celebrities and commentators.

A spread of offences have seen a rise within the newest crime figures, launched in October final yr