Domino’s had named David Bauernfeind the everlasting CFO in October 2018 (Representational)

London:

Domino’s Pizza Group mentioned on Friday its Chief Monetary Officer (CFO) David Bauernfeind had died in a snorkeling accident on Dec 26 whereas on vacation, and an announcement about his successor could be made in the end.

“Our Chief Financial Officer, David Bauernfeind, died in a tragic accident on Thursday, 26th December whilst on holiday with his family,” the British firm mentioned in a quick assertion.

A spokesman for the London-listed firm, a grasp franchisee of U.S group Domino’s Pizza Inc, later mentioned Bauernfeind, 51, was on vacation in Mauritius together with his spouse and daughter when the accident occurred.

Bauernfeind was named everlasting CFO in October 2018 after taking up the position on an interim foundation for a while. He was beforehand CFO on the newspaper distributor and parcel supply agency Join Group.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)