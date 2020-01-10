UK: GAME likely to close 40 stores

As a lot of you’ll know, UK centric online game retailer GAME has continuously been in monetary hassle over the previous few years. In the present day, issues aren’t wanting a lot better for the agency. The UK high-street is altering and nearly all of persons are looking for their video games on-line at locations akin to Amazon UK or buying their video games digitally. GAME has introduced that it’s doubtless that will probably be shutting round 40 shops. Our ideas exit to the employees as they’ve already earmarked 27 areas marked for closure.

“We are working closely with landlords throughout the UK to ensure that we do not have to vacate the 40 locations which could lead to a number of job losses,” reads an organization assertion. “However, we are facing a challenging retail market and GAME with its extensive retail footprint, needs to restructure and landlords need to work with us in setting realistic, fair rents.” GAME PR

