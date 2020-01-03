UK: Here’s the (physical) top ten best-selling video games of 2019

Whereas bodily gross sales for video video games are down as soon as once more 12 months on 12 months, they’re nonetheless an essential manner for customers to play video video games and with among the worth drops we’ve seen on newly launched bodily video games right here within the UK its nonetheless the most cost effective technique for taking part in video games. In the present day we’ve got the info for the highest ten best-selling video video games in the UK and also you’ll discover Mario Kart eight Deluxe there together with Pokemon Sword.
Right here is the 2019 (bodily) UK High Ten (GfK information through ERA):
|Rating
|Title
|Gross sales
|1
|FIFA 20
|1,502,191
|2
|Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare
|1,192,211
|three
|Mario Kart eight: Deluxe
|465,062
|four
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|438,465
|5
|Crimson Lifeless Redemption 2
|306,392
|6
|FIFA 19
|278,417
|7
|Pokémon Sword
|273,991
|eight
|Crash Staff Racing Nitro-Fueled
|267,285
|9
|Grand Theft Auto V
|247,357
|10
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|237,226
Supply
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment