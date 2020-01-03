UK: Here’s the (physical) top ten best-selling video games of 2019

Whereas bodily gross sales for video video games are down as soon as once more yr on yr, they’re nonetheless an vital method for shoppers to play video video games and with a few of the worth drops we’ve seen on newly launched bodily video games right here within the UK its nonetheless the most cost effective methodology for enjoying video games. Right now we’ve got the info for the highest ten best-selling video video games in the UK and also you’ll discover Mario Kart eight Deluxe there together with Pokemon Sword.

Right here is the 2019 (bodily) UK Prime Ten (GfK knowledge through ERA):

Rating Title Gross sales 1 FIFA 20 1,502,191 2 Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare 1,192,211 three Mario Kart eight: Deluxe 465,062 four Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 438,465 5 Crimson Lifeless Redemption 2 306,392 6 FIFA 19 278,417 7 Pokémon Sword 273,991 eight Crash Staff Racing Nitro-Fueled 267,285 9 Grand Theft Auto V 247,357 10 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 237,226

