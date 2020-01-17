UK Neighbour’s Fight Over Pet Cat Leads To Costly Court Battle

The four-year dispute over the Cat ran up legal professionals’ charges of greater than 20,000 kilos. (Representational)

A dispute between neighbours over a wandering pedigree cat led to courtroom motion costing tens of 1000’s of kilos in authorized charges, British media reported on Friday.

Jackie Corridor and her husband John turned sleuths when their gray and white Maine Coon, Ozzy, started spending lengthy durations away from residence in west London and even returned sporting new collars.

They ultimately tracked the roving feline to Nicola Lesbirel’s residence close by after becoming him with a state-of-the-art GPS collar, and claimed she had spent years feeding him when he went walkabout.

Letters, texts and emails asking her to cease had been unsuccessful and the couple, from the Hammersmith district, ultimately employed a prime lawyer to use for an injunction.

Newspapers stated authorized motion to resolve the four-year dispute ran up legal professionals’ charges of greater than 20,000 kilos ($26,000, 23,000 euros) and was ultimately settled final month earlier than it got here to courtroom.

Lesbirel, an award-winning panorama gardener, made legally binding guarantees to not feed Ozzy cat meals, tinned fish or meat and to limit her involvement with the animal, studies stated.

Jackie Corridor, a kids’s artwork therapist, advised The Occasions newspaper the dispute was “very distressing”, including, “This went way beyond our cat being occasionally fed.”

“She had decided that it was her cat. We just wanted her to leave our cat alone,” she was quoted as saying.

Lesbirel advised the newspaper the authorized motion was “quite a surprise” however denied any wrongdoing, arguing Ozzy had a thoughts of his personal and determined to make her backyard his territory.

“He’s an extremely determined cat,” she was quoted as saying.

