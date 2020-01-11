UK: Ring Fit Adventure back in stock end of the month at Nintendo Store

When you’ve got been making an attempt to get your arms on a duplicate of Ring Match Journey you will have had a tough time doing so. Most retailers right here in the UK have been fully out of inventory of the invigorating title. As we speak, the Nintendo UK Retailer has contacted potential clients to tell them that it is going to be again in inventory on the finish of the month. In the event you want to safe a duplicate you possibly can pre-order it now proper right here.

Supply: Nintendo UK Retailer