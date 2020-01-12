UK Teenager Suffering From Seizure Saved by a Gamer Thousands of Miles Away in Texas

In a world the place players are sometimes within the information for all of the mistaken issues (lethal swatting, for instance), right here’s one thing that units a constructive instance. A 17-year previous UK resident, who had a seizure whereas speaking to a gamer sitting hundreds of miles away in Texas, had his life saved when his on-line pal referred to as emergency providers after she realized that one thing wasn’t proper.

Aidan Jackson was in his bed room speaking to 20-year previous Dia Lathora whereas taking part in video games when he had a seizure. Jackson’s dad and mom had been downstairs watching TV and didn’t understand one thing was mistaken as a result of it’s regular for to quietly play video games in his bed room.

“I just put my headset back on and I heard what I could only describe as a seizure, so obviously I started to get worried and immediately started asking what was going on and if he was OK,” Lathora advised Liverpool Echo, in keeping with the BBC. “When he didn’t respond I instantly started to look up the emergency number for the EU. When that didn’t work I just had to hope the non-emergency would work, it had an option for talking to a real person and I can’t tell you how quickly I clicked that button.”

Jackson’s dad and mom came upon what had occurred after emergency employees arrived at their home and knowledgeable them of the decision. He’s presently recovering and his household can’t thank Lathora sufficient.

“We are extremely thankful for what Dia did and shocked that we could be downstairs and not know anything was happening,” mentioned Jackson’s mom, Caroline.

[Source: BBC]