UK universities have no black academics in leadership roles, statistics reveal

By Josh White For The Every day Mail

Printed: 19:56 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:56 EST, 23 January 2020

Universities have been criticised after the variety of black teachers in management positions fell to zero in official figures.

The newest numbers, masking 2018 to 2019, printed by the Greater Training Statistics Company (HESA) reveal that the variety of black teachers in management positions formally stands at zero.

The 12 months earlier than, 2017 to 2018, the company’s information recorded 5 black teachers in probably the most senior roles.

Because of the method the statistics are rounded, there might nonetheless be as much as two in 2018/19, however the official rely stands at zero.

Universities Minister Chris Skidmore mentioned: ‘It’s unacceptable that the variety of black tutorial employees in senior positions has fallen, as this doesn’t symbolize our British society. Universities must make extra progress and I urge all vice-chancellors to deal with the limitations which are holding again black and ethnic minority employees from senior positions.

A June 2019 file picture reveals Training minister Chris Skidmore on Downing Avenue. Skidmore at this time mentioned: ‘It’s unacceptable that the variety of black tutorial employees in senior positions has fallen, as this doesn’t symbolize our British society’

‘A real illustration of Britain on the high ranges of our universities will assist the development of BME employees, in addition to bettering college students’ expertise.’

The most recent figures printed by the HESA reveals the quantity holding high tutorial roles has formally dropped to zero.

Total in 2018-19, there have been 540 teachers working within the high managerial jobs, and of those 475 had been white.

A complete of 15 had been recorded as coming from an Asian background, 5 from a blended background, and an extra 5 from one other background.

The ethnicity of the remaining was not recognized.

A basic view of the Newcastle College constructing in City Moor, Newcastle. Total in 2018-19, there have been 540 teachers working within the high managerial jobs, and of those 475 had been white

The figures additionally present there have been 11,860 folks working in non-academic high jobs as managers, administrators and senior officers at UK establishments in 2018/19.

Of those, the HESA information formally data 185 had been black, 10,510 had been white, 410 had been Asian, 165 had been from a blended background, 50 had been one other ethnicity, and the ethnicity of the remaining was not recognized.

HESA’s figures present that total, there have been 217,065 teachers working at UK universities in 2018/19.

Of the 199,245 whose ethnicity was recognized, 83 per cent had been from a white background and 10 per cent had been Asian, whereas teachers from black, blended and different backgrounds every made up 2 per cent.