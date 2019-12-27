UK universities will give every student first class degree if grade inflation continues

By Day by day Mail Reporter

Universities will hand first-class levels to each scholar inside 38 years if grade inflation continues at its present charge.

Critics stated an rising ‘high prize for all’ development in diploma outcomes dangers making the ‘meaningless’.

The College of West London and College of Wales Trinity St David can be awarding high honours to all of their college students inside simply 11 years if the present charge of inflation continues, in response to analysis by The Occasions.

Throughout all establishments it would take about 38 years in complete if the variety of firsts dished out proceed to rise at its present charge.

Universities minister Chris Skidmore, responding to the findings, stated the ‘rising and unexplained’ variety of first-class levels is ‘undermining the religion in our world-leading universities’.

Tom Richmond, who has suggested authorities schooling ministers and is the director of the EDSK think-tank, stated: ‘If it turns into a case of ‘high prizes for all’ then the diploma classification might, regrettably, change into meaningless.’

The evaluation additionally discovered St Mary’s Twickenham would offer firsts to all college students in 14 years, whereas Anglia Ruskin and Greenwich universities would take 15 years if present inflation charges proceed.

By about 2033 at some establishments, the two:2 – now thought to be a disappointing grade – can be all-but out of date.

Knowledge from the Increased Training Statistics Company was used to calculate the year-on-year enhance throughout 4 years, then create a projection.

Final yr 27 % of scholars had been awarded a primary. Six yr in the past, earlier than charges had been hiked to £9,250 per yr, the extent was 18 per cent.