UK vegan cheese manufacture banned from calling its product PARMESANS

It appeared to be the proper resolution for vegans who need the style of parmesan however with none dairy product.

However the cleverly named ‘ParmeSans’ has incurred the wrath of Italian cheese-makers who jealously guard their trademark title.

And after the Consortium of Parmigiano Reggiano threatened authorized motion, British artisan vegan cheese firm I Am Nut OK has been pressured to alter the title.

The cheese has authorized safety below European regulation, that means solely Parmigiano Reggiano PDO (protected designation of origin) cheese may be offered as ‘parmesan’ in Europe. The identical laws applies to merchandise from Melton Mowbray pork pies to champagne.

I Am Nut OK’s product is now known as ‘Italian Grated Cheese Alternative’ and its label reads ‘Oh, Grate! Alternative to a certain cheese we cannot mention’.

On Twitter, the East London firm mentioned: ‘Italian Consorzio for Parmigiano is trying to sue us for using the word ParmeSans. They want us to immediately stop selling our product, destroy all on shelves and pay them for the legal fees for sending us this letter. Now, are you for real?’

Their ‘cheese alternative’ is constructed from cashews, yeast, Himalayan salt, garlic and truffle oil.

An announcement from the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium particulars how ‘the counterfeit jars in question were discovered in Selfridges in the days preceding the Christmas holidays’, including that it ‘intervened to eliminate the sale of an illegal product’.

It argues that the usage of ‘ParmeSans ’ would ‘tarnish the Parmigiano Reggiano name… as well as creating confusion for customers’.

Established in 1901, the consortium carries out 2,000 inspections of parmesan merchandise a yr and operates in 27 international locations. Its Parmigiano Reggiano cheese may be produced in solely 5 locations in northern Italy: Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna and Mantua.

The UK imported 6,940 tons of Parmigiano Reggiano in 2018.

Consortium president Nicola Bertinelli mentioned: ‘This shows us it is possible to fight and win against cases of illegitimate branding. The consortium monitors these cases on the field daily and will continue to do so.’