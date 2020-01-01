UK weather: Britain basks in balmy 54F temperatures on first day of 2020

This time one decade in the past in 2010, Britain was enduring its most widespread and extended interval of sub-zero temperatures and important snowfall in 28 years.

However the outlook initially of the 2020s may be very totally different with highs of 10C (50F) anticipated broadly at present and 12C (54F) tomorrow within the South West following the warmest December day on document final Saturday.

Photographers captured a lovely dawn this morning, whereas swimmers in bikinis and fancy gown had been later seen participating in a dip within the sea at Whitley Bay in Tyne and Put on as a part of New Yr’s Day celebrations.

However the winter of 2009/2010 noticed elements of the UK buried underneath almost a foot of snow, temperatures usually falling to -15C (5F), sheet ice inflicting deadly street accidents and whiteout circumstances affecting airports and rail companies.

Two satellite tv for pc photos present how Britain was coated in snow in January 2010 (left), however hardly any is on the bottom now (proper)

Highs of 10C (50F) are anticipated broadly at present and 12C (54F) tomorrow within the South West, in line with the Met Workplace

Folks participate within the Panama Swimming membership New Yr’s Day dip at Whitley Bay in Tyne and Put on this morning

Folks run into the water as a part of a New Yr’s Day dip at Whitley Bay on the North East coast this morning

Climbers died in avalanches on Ben Nevis and in Torridon, 1,000 motorists had been stranded in a single day on the A3 in Hampshire and 25,000 houses misplaced their electrical energy provides as timber and ice introduced down energy traces.

By January 7, 2010, the entire of the UK was coated by mendacity snow – and the mercury at Altnaharra within the Scottish Highlands fell to -22.3C (-Eight.1F) which was the coldest recorded temperature within the UK since December 1995.

Met Workplace meteorologist Aidan McGivern mentioned: ‘Who might neglect the primary days of the 2010s? A uncommon widespread snowfall throughout the nation. That was attributable to low stress to the east of the nation and a bitterly chilly north-easterly wind with a jet stream diving effectively to the south of the UK.

‘As we ended the 2010s, very totally different climate patterns prevailed throughout the previous couple of months. We have seen a robust jet stream throughout the Atlantic sending low after low after low into southern elements of the UK and a whole lot of moist climate – very saturated floor throughout elements of England and Wales in the intervening time.’

Swimmers at Whitley Bay this morning as elements of Britain get pleasure from delicate temperatures for the time of yr this week

Wanting forward, he added: ‘In the event you’re in a kind of areas with saturated floor, you is likely to be hoping for some totally different climate patterns for the beginning of 2020, and certainly we do have very totally different climate patterns.

‘We substitute the low to the south with excessive stress to the south and the jet stream taking a a lot northerly observe, on common throughout the subsequent ten days. That may carry extra unsettled climate to northern and western Scotland, however a lot drier circumstances additional south.

‘Often the jet stream will dip throughout the UK, bringing colder climate to northern elements and a bit extra rainfall additional south, however on the entire excessive stress seems prone to dominate throughout a lot of Europe and southern elements of Britain.’

At this time shall be principally dry, gray and cloudy within the morning however there shall be vivid spells in northern and japanese Scotland and coastal North East England. Within the afternoon, it would stay principally cloudy with patchy mist.

This night will once more be gray and cloudy, with drizzle potential in southern England. A number of clear spells are doubtless in Northern Eire, Scotland, Wales, northern and western England, with patchy rain by daybreak in Northern Eire.

A foggy morning in Orpington, Kent, this morning as a London bus drives via the misty circumstances

A photographer at dawn at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast this morning

A person walks to work within the foggy circumstances this morning in Orpington, Kent, on the primary day of 2020

The solar rises over a ship off the coast of Whitley Bay this morning on New Yr’s Day

Tomorrow will begin dry however cloudy throughout England and Wales. Scotland and Northern Eire will begin overcast with a number of spots of rain or drizzle however heavy rain will unfold eastwards via the morning.

Within the afternoon, southern and japanese England will stay dry and cloudy – with rain elsewhere. By Friday, as soon as any early patchy rain clears south-eastern elements of England, the day shall be principally sunny.

Nevertheless there shall be scattered showers in northern Scotland. Saturday shall be moist in Scotland, whereas Northern Eire and northern England shall be dry and cloudy – and there shall be sunshine in Wales and southern England.

It comes after Britain logged its hottest December day ever – 18.7C (65.7F) final Saturday at Achfary, a hamlet within the Scottish Highlands, though the Met Workplace mentioned the ‘provisional’ studying nonetheless wanted to be confirmed.

However, whether it is validated, the centre’s forecasters mentioned it might be ‘the best temperature formally recorded within the UK throughout December’. The present document for the month is 18.3C (64.9F), logged in Scotland in 1948.

A truck drives down a avenue in a snow storm in Fleet, Hampshire, on January 6, 2010 when Britain suffered a extreme winter

Residents makes an attempt to interrupt and shovel ice from the street in Hartley Wintney, Hampshire, on January 11, 2010

A roller from the Port of Menteith Curling Membership throws a stone on the Lake of Menteith throughout a match on January four, 2010

Moms tow youngsters on their sledges on their solution to class at Oakwood Toddler College in Hampshire on January 13, 2010

A Peugeot 406 automobile after it went via ice protecting the Union Canal in Winchburgh, West Lothian, on January 12, 2010

The very best December temperature in England was the 17.7C (63.9F) that was recorded each in 1985 and 1994. Very delicate circumstances over final weekend in northern areas had been attributable to a freak rush of scorching air, or tropical plume.

At Cassley in Sutherland the temperature in the course of Sunday evening was a balmy 16.9C (62.4F). Daytime temperatures had been within the low to mid teenagers in Scotland and northern England all via the weekend.

In contrast, Rome reached a excessive of solely 9C (48.2F) and Athens 8C (46.4F). Final yr additionally noticed the most well liked winter day on document, with 21.2C (70.1F) recorded at Kew Gardens in West London in February.

The most well liked day on document within the UK was additionally registered final yr, when it was a sweltering 38.7C (101.6F) at Cambridge College Botanic Gardens on July 25.