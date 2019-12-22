UK weather: Britain is bracing for more torrential rain today

Britain is bracing for climate chaos right this moment with torrential downpours anticipated to batter the nation and devastate Christmas journey plans on the shortest day of the 12 months.

Flood defences are going up throughout England with 91 instant flood warnings and one other 237 much less extreme flood alerts in place this morning, with a yellow climate warning in place.

The climate is more likely to convey distress to motorists queuing for as much as an hour on the M25 within the Christmas getaway rush, with 2.5million street journeys anticipated right this moment and rail companies additionally disrupted.

Southern England faces a yellow climate warning with properties more likely to be flooded, after a caravan park needed to be evacuated in Kent yesterday and Surrey was even hit by a twister, damaging property and downing timber.

Flood water spreads throughout the street in Eynsford, Kent after the River Darent burst its banks in a single day. The already saturated floor has made situations worse

One drone shot exhibits the extent of the flooding in Essex. There are presently 105 flood warnings and 260 flood alerts throughout the nation

The city of St Ives in Cambridgeshire surrounded by rising flood water on Saturday morning after the River Nice Ouse bursts it banks after the current heavy rainfall

Residents in Chertsey and Shepperton in Surrey noticed a twister go by the world damaging property and downing timber. This picture exhibits timber strewn throughout the street in Bittams Lane, Chertsey

The River Darent in Eynsford, Kent has burst its banks in a single day as a result of continued heavy rain. The riverside street is closed at one finish close to the ford bridge

Bushes strewn throughout the street in Bittams Lane, Chertsey after a twister hit the world this morning

A automotive in seen practically submerged in flood water close to Billericay, Essex. Southern England will see the worst elements of the climate tday

Fields are pictured fully submerged by the water. It has been predicted that two weeks’ value of rain will fall within the subsequent 24 hours

Setting Company flood defences have been put in in Leatherhead, Surrey after fears that the river Mole would flood elements of the excessive road and surrounding homes. River ranges stay excessive after heavy in a single day rain within the south

In the present day may also see rain fall within the South and lots of elements of the North and Scotland, with comparable temperatures anticipated

The Met Workplace shared photos of the twister on its Twitter account yesterday afternoon

Residents in Chertsey and Shepperton in Surrey have shared movies of a twister passing by the world damaging property and downing timber, with the Met Workplace confirming it occurred this morning. Pictured: a backyard destroyed by the twister

Flood water three-foot excessive in elements on the Lees Highway, Yalding as males in a black Land Rover attempt to recuperate a white van from the water. The River Medway in Yalding, Kent has bursts its banks inflicting extreme flooding to the village

A lady wades by water at Little Venice Nation Park and Marina in Yalding which has been severely flooded. Residents of the lodge and caravan group are having to make use of boats to get on and off the location

Passengers at Euston station this morning make their method to trains to get residence. Many have chosen to journey this morning as a consequence of delays and cancellations final evening

A Santa on his method residence from a college Christmas perform needed to be rescued by a farmer close to Shaftesbury in Dorset yesterday

Wash Highway in Welney has been severely flooded. Southern England will see the worst of the moist situations right this moment and in a single day

A number of hearth engines had been seen in Chertsey after a twister introduced down timber and brought on journey disruption yesterday

Fallen timber block the street in Chertsey after the twister ripped by Surrey this morning at round 10.30am

The Met Workplace says heavy rain is predicted to maneuver throughout southern England right this moment, stretching from the outskirts of London all the way in which throughout the south coast and right down to Cornwall and Devon.

With warnings of flooding and spray on roads, the RAC says 2.5million leisure journeys are anticipated on the roads right this moment with one other 6.2million getting ready to get away earlier than Christmas Day.

Drivers face queues of greater than an hour and a half between Flitwick and Daventry right this moment, with hour-long site visitors jams anticipated on the M25 clockwise between the junctions for the M23 and M40.

The RAC has warned motorists to anticipate ‘bumper-to-bumper’ site visitors over the subsequent few days, with 31.2 million journeys set to be taken within the week earlier than Christmas.

Information from transport specialists INRIX exhibits the M1 in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire, the northern and western sections of the clockwise M25, and M6 within the West Midlands are anticipated to see the worst delays over the subsequent week.

Ben Aldous, of the RAC, stated ‘bumper-to-bumper site visitors on some motorways and main A-roads’ was ‘near-guaranteed’.

He stated: ‘It appears to be like as if tens of millions of drivers are planning to finish their Christmas getaway journeys this week.

‘Sadly, whenever you add within the prospect of unsettled climate, with heavy rain and powerful winds in some elements, these are more likely to be fairly disagreeable drives.’

Nice Northern, Gatwick Categorical, Thameslink and Southern rail companies are all anticipated to be disrupted till noon on Sunday.

This morning there was flooding at Blackwater station in Hampshire, forcing rail travellers to take substitute buses till the road in direction of Studying re-opened.

There have been additionally pressing monitor repairs wanted on the Midland Essential Line at Kentish City, though it was unclear if these had been associated to the climate.

Bonnie Diamond, of the Met Workplace, stated that away from the South, the remainder of England and Wales was set to expertise a combination of sunshine and showers.

She added: ‘Throughout Sunday, a ridge of excessive strain is because of construct, which means extra settled situations, though it might flip colder by day, with the potential for frosts at evening.’

A gaggle of younger folks from Religion Encourage are pictured on the Leicester Out of doors pursuit centre being ferried throughout the automotive park to the doorway

A person and girl placed on a courageous face throughout flooding within the village of Yalding, Kent. Water ranges rose considerably in a single day

Little Venice Nation Park and Marina in Yalding has been severely flooded and residents of the lodge and caravan group are having to make use of boats to get on and off the location

The River Medway in Yalding, Kent has bursts its banks inflicting extreme flooding to the village. Pictured: males use small boats to get round

The solar briefly shines on to flood water stuffed fields south of Pulborough, West Sussex after the River Arun burst its banks and flooded native companies and farm land

The steam locomotive Flying Scotsman passes over the Ribblehead Viaduct, North Yorkshire

Onlookers stand earlier than the Flying Dutchman because it goes over the gorgeous viaduct throughout its journey on Saturday afternoon

A home on the river financial institution lies submerged in water on the village of Alfriston, East Sussex, after the river Uck burst its banks on Saturday

A Tesco van and a SUV lie submerged in water on the village of Alfriston following the bursting of the river Uck’s banks

Males in a black Land Rover attempt to recuperate a white van from the flood water in Yalding

This photograph issued by Connor Passey exhibits the harm after the twister hit Chertsey in Surrey on Saturday

Southern England was the worst-affected a part of the nation on Saturday, with the River Darent bursting its banks in Eynsford, Kent and the village of Yalding being submerged.

A twister introduced timber down on automobiles and flipped over automobiles in Chertsey, Surrey, forcing emergency companies to ship 4 hearth engines to the scene.

Yesterday’s rain additionally brought on a bit of the promenade in Southsea, Hampshire, to break down. The stretch had already been recognized by the council as ‘harmful’ and repairs will now happen.

The M23 was shut yesterday in each instructions due to flooding close to Crawley, West Sussex.

The closure introduced gridlock round Gatwick airport, with tailbacks a number of miles lengthy reported on various routes.

The River Rother additionally burst its banks in one other a part of Wets Sussex, blocking roads.

There was distress for rail travellers too with Nice Northern, Gatwick Categorical, Thameslink and Southern companies all anticipated to be disrupted till noon on Sunday.

One pissed off commuter yesterday morning shared a video of Euston station displaying crowds pushing their method by the ticket corridor to get to their trains residence for Christmas.

Southern rail stated: ‘For now you must journey as you normally would, however make sure to examine nearer to the time of your journey because the climate and its results may be unpredictable.’

Marco Petagna from the Met Workplace stated: ‘It’s a showery image within the south and south west with pretty heavy rain shifting up over the nation.

‘There may be additionally a fog warning in place in Northern Eire right this moment till 1pm and rain warnings are in place for the south of the nation.’

He added that journey might proceed to be disrupted and that these going residence for Christmas ought to permit further time for journeys and be ready.

Temperatures stay common for this time of 12 months with the north of England seeing 6-7C and the south seeing Eight-10C.

However there was some festive cheer from forecasters – the climate is because of flip extra settled subsequent week and Christmas Day is about to be largely dry with sunny spells.

A home lies with a gap in its roof after particles from the twister in Chertsey struck on Saturday

Video footage from this morning at Euston station exhibits crowds of individuals heading to their trains to go residence for the festive season

Energy cuts, disruption to move and troublesome driving situations warnings are additionally issued for the upcoming days in Yalding (pictured)

One girl at Euston station took to social media to precise her frustration on the busy scenes this morning as folks head residence for Christmas

One man posted this picture taken at Victoria station, displaying crowds of passengers ready for trains

Little Venice Nation Park and Marina in Yalding has been severely flooded. A person wades by the flood water as folks get round in boats within the background

The M23 was shut yesterday in each instructions due to flooding close to Crawley, West Sussex, as staff battled to stem the tide

River Thames flooding at Datchet yesterday. Southern rail have stated that spells of heavy rain or showers might trigger flooding on the railway resulting in some potential disruption

In Sussex the River Rother overflows. Some 57 flood warnings, the place a flood is predicted, had been issued yesterday throughout central and southern England

Flooding in Essex yesterday following heavy rain which brought on automobiles to be caught after the downpours with extra rain as a consequence of fall right this moment

Two swans float by after flooding of the River Thames at Datchet

River Thames flooding at Datchet. A person surveys the flood scene as he perches on a partly submerged bench on a break from his biking

A landslip blocks trains between Guildford and Godalming yesterday. Rail commuters additionally confronted delays after tracks had been left underneath water inches deep at Frant Station, Tunbridge Wells, East Sussex, yesterday morning

Highway to damage: Employees battle to stem the tide because the motorway is blocked in each instructions after a river burst its financial institution close to Crawley yesterday

Drivers who break down in unknown locations can discover out the place they’re Drivers with the AA who break down in unknown places will now be capable to discover out the place they’re inside a 3m x 3m (10ft x 10ft) sq.. An organization known as what3words has divided the world into 3m x 3m squares, and assigned every one a 3 phrase identifier. Which means AA clients can now present the decision operator with their precise what3words handle throughout a breakdown to assist discover them sooner. The AA estimates there might be as much as 143 million automotive journeys over this Christmas interval, with round 10,000 breakdowns per day. what3words doesn’t require an web connection, so even when a buyer breaks down in a really rural location with no seen landmarks, they may be capable to discover and describe the precise place of their stranded automobile.

Couple put their residence on STILTS after dealing with dropping it following extreme flooding harm A pair who confronted dropping their residence after it was broken by flooding are in worry no extra after placing it on stilts. Daybreak and Sam Ray have lived near the banks of the River Severn for practically 50 years, and so they took occasional flooding without any consideration till the home was flooded by 4ft 6in of water in 2007. Decided to not be overwhelmed, the pair spent greater than £100,000 having builders raise a part of the home onto 12ft-high stilts – which means they’re excessive and dry in all weathers. Daybreak and Sam Ray at their residence close to the banks of the River Severn which was rebuilt on stilts to boost it up above any flooding in future The pair spent greater than £100,000 having builders raise a part of the home onto stilts – which means they’re excessive and dry in all weathers Mrs Ray, 78, stated: ‘We have lived right here for over 45 years so there is not any probability we’re going wherever. Within the floods of 2007 the entrance room was underneath 4ft of water. ‘We might have had it put proper by insurance coverage however it might have occurred once more two or thrice since so we determined to go down this route. We positively made the appropriate resolution. We have no worries in any respect and it is a superb place to stay.’ The couple spent six months residing in Ray’s ‘man cave’ – a shed nicknamed ‘Chez Ray’ whereas builders spent six months painstakingly shifting the home onto 4, 12ft excessive stilts. Mr Ray stated: ‘We lived within the shed for six months whereas the home was being constructed. The home is mainly a bungalow on stilts.’ Mr Ray is pictured in floodwater. The couple took occasional flooding without any consideration till the home was flooded by 4ft 6in of water in 2007 The home near the banks of the River Severn was flooded in 2007 earlier than being rebuilt – and it’s now on 12ft-high stilts Throughout the current flooding in Gloucestershire and Worcestershire, Mr Ray stated the home has been unscathed. The couple have even been marooned on the home for as much as every week. Mr Ray, 82, stated: ‘We have had a little bit of seepage beneath however we might have had a foot within the outdated home. Now we are able to simply sit and watch the water seem. ‘We do get marooned however the way in which we have a look at it’s that if we won’t get out than nobody else can get in. We fill up with provides. The longest we have been marooned is every week. ‘Once we had been youthful we simply used to wade by the water to the place the automotive was uphill. It was an journey, now we simply take it in our stride. Someday’s it’a bit like residing in a fort.’ Mr and Mrs Ray lastly moved into their new residence early in 2009 – and have been dry ever since. Mr Ray stated: ‘It wasn’t sellable and we like residing right here. The water cannot attain us now. Lots of people say we have finished the appropriate factor. As we grow old we intend to remain on the home. There’s simply the one flight of steps so it is fairly simple.’