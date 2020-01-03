UK weather: Britain will be hit by SNOW next week after bright start to January

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Elements of Britain are set for snowfall subsequent week after what guarantees to be a brilliant winter weekend for a lot of areas.

The Met Workplace expects showers to show to snow over increased floor in northern areas for the remainder of January from subsequent Tuesday, whereas it has additionally warned of the ‘potential for some colder spells’ in the direction of the tip of the month.

Tomorrow and Sunday ought to be dry in most elements of the UK, whereas the South East can even get pleasure from sunny circumstances with temperatures peaking at about 9C (48F), whereas it would get to 10C (50F) within the South West and Wales.

Nevertheless, there will likely be patchy rain in some western areas of England and Wales, Northern Eire and northern Scotland tomorrow, earlier than Sunday brings showers for a similar areas together with gales for western Scotland.

Forecasters stated Monday will begin largely dry and cloudy however rain will unfold eastwards throughout all areas throughout the afternoon, a few of which will likely be heavy – and powerful southerly winds are additionally anticipated.

In the meantime 30 flood alerts and 9 extra severe warnings stay in place for England, with elements of the South West most underneath menace – particularly areas round rivers in Dorset and Wiltshire.

In an outlook for January 7 to 16, the Met Workplace stated: ‘It seems to be prone to keep unsettled throughout the North West with spells of domestically heavy rain and strengthening winds interspersed with scattered showers.

‘These showers may flip to snow over increased floor within the north. Throughout the South East it ought to be extra settled with mild winds and longer drier, brighter durations with some sunshine doable at instances.

2010s in UK had been second hottest in a century The previous decade within the UK was the second hottest previously 100 years and set eight high-temperature data, figures revealed final night time. The Met Workplace stated 2010 to 2019 was solely barely behind 2000 to 2009. It noticed most temperature data in February, July, October and November. And, pending verification, a possible new one final month when Achfary within the Highlands obtained to 65.6F (18.7C) on December 28. However there was only one lo file, with -Four.7C (23.5F) in Tredegar, South Wales, throughout the Beast from the East in March 2018. Specialists warned local weather change was prone to produce extra warmth data this decade. The most well liked winter day on file of 70.2F (21.2C) was set in London on February 26. July 25 noticed the most well liked day ever when 101.66F (38.7C) was registered in Cambridge.

‘Some rain remains to be doable at instances however any rain is prone to be quick lived. Away from the North West, patchy frost and fog could develop in a single day and be domestically sluggish to clear.

‘Temperatures look to be above common throughout the North with the potential for some very gentle circumstances domestically. Additional south, temperatures ought to be round regular for the time of yr with some colder interludes doable.’

The forecast comes after figures revealed final night time that the previous decade within the UK was the second hottest previously 100 years and set eight high-temperature data.

Additional forward, for January 16 to 30, the Met Workplace stated: ‘Spells of heavy rain and powerful winds look most certainly throughout northern and western elements. These might be interspersed by extra showery interludes the place some snow may fall over increased floor.

‘One of the best of any drier and brighter circumstances seem most certainly throughout the East and South East. There’s nonetheless an opportunity for some rain right here at instances.

‘Temperatures look to be above common throughout the north with the potential for some colder spells. Additional south, temperatures ought to be round regular for the time of yr however could also be fairly chilly at instances.’