UK weather: Dense blanket of freezing fog is set to cause travel chaos

Components of Britain had been lined in a blanket of freezing fog at the moment as forecasters warned of journey disruption.

The Met Workplace mentioned dense patches of fog had been inflicting visibility to drop to underneath 300ft (100m) in some areas throughout southern England, after temperatures fell to -4C (25F) in a single day and introduced a frosty morning.

Public Well being England officers have issued a mid-range chilly climate alert working from Sunday till 6pm tonight, urging folks to arrange for chilly climate circumstances and look out for these most in danger.

A Met Workplace fog warning was imposed till 11am for an space with a northern border of Oxford and Bristol, all the way down to the south coast at Southampton and Exeter, with slower journey occasions and delays to coach companies doable.

Forecasters mentioned there was additionally an opportunity of delays or cancellations to flights, though the three predominant airports in or across the warning space – Bristol, Southampton and Exeter – had been all working with out issues at the moment.

The climate warning – which ran from 3am this morning – mentioned: ‘Fog patches can be gradual to clear and should final into the afternoon in just a few locations although visibilities ought to progressively enhance in the course of the morning.’

The -4C (25F) temperatures in southern England had been in distinction to the 10C (50F) in Scotland on the similar time early this morning. Circumstances in North West England are cloudier at the moment, with showers on greater floor.

Temperatures fell to freezing and under in components of Britain this morning (left) and can solely be in single figures afterward (proper)

It comes after the best air stress for over 60 years was recorded within the UK. A studying of 1050.5 hectoPascals (hPa) was noticed on the Mumbles in Swansea, Wales, on Sunday – the best UK stage since January 1957.

Excessive stress introduced chilly and sunny climate circumstances to the UK over the weekend. However the Met Workplace mentioned the rise in stress ‘for many of us, means nothing in actual phrases’ and most of the people ‘won’t discover any distinction’.

The present highest stress recorded within the UK is 1053.6 hPa, in Aberdeen on January 31, 1902. Low stress results in unsettled climate circumstances and excessive stress results in settled and wonderful climate circumstances.

Excessive stress within the winter results in chilly, dry days, with mild winds, and frost in a single day if skies are clear. The spell of excessive stress just isn’t associated to Storm Brendan, which induced journey havoc when it hit the UK early final week.