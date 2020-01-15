Ukraine Asks Iran To Hand Over Black Boxes Of Downed Jet

The Ukraine jet slammed right into a discipline shortly after taking off from Tehran final Wednesday (File)

Kiev, Ukraine:

Ukraine has requested Iran handy over the black field flight recorders of a Ukrainian passenger aircraft that crashed after being hit by an Iranian missile, prosecutors stated on Wednesday.

The Workplace of the Basic Prosecutor stated it it could take “all measures” to correctly decode the black containers and “preserve evidence in the investigation of the accident”.

The Ukraine Worldwide Airways Boeing 737, which had been sure for Kiev, slammed right into a discipline shortly after taking off from Tehran final Wednesday, killing all 176 individuals on board.

The downing of the aircraft got here hours after Tehran had launched a barrage of missiles at bases housing American troops in Iraq, in retaliation for the killing of commander Qasem Soleimani in a US strike.

Iran initially denied Western claims that the airliner had been downed by a missile however ultimately conceded that the aircraft had been by chance shot down.

The Ukrainian prosecutor’s workplace stated the nation had despatched “a request for legal assistance linked to the handover to the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 flight recorders”.

The assertion added that Ukraine’s SBU safety service was in command of investigating the crash.

