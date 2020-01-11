Ukraine Demands Punishment, Compensation For Airliner Downed By Iran

Iran by accident downed Ukrainian airline with 176 onboard

Kiev:

President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded Saturday that Iran punish these answerable for the downing of a Ukrainian airliner and pay compensation.

“We expect Iran… to bring the guilty to the courts,” the Ukrainian chief wrote on Fb, calling additionally for the “payment of compensation” and the return of stays.

Tehran admitted Saturday that it by accident downed the Ukraine Worldwide Airways aircraft, killing all 176 individuals on board on Wednesday shortly after launching missiles at bases internet hosting US forces in Iraq.

“We hope the inquiry will be pursued without deliberate delay and without obstruction,” Zelensky added.

He urged “total access” to the complete inquiry for 45 Ukrainian consultants, and in a tweet additionally sought an “official apology”.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated earlier on Saturday that Tehran “deeply regrets this disastrous mistake”.

Ukraine stated Friday its consultants dispatched to Iran had been granted entry to the flight’s black containers, particles from the aircraft, the crash web site and to recordings of conversations between the pilot and the airport management tower.

Iran’s official IRNA information company printed a press release from the army saying the Boeing 737 was mistaken for a “hostile plane” at a time when enemy threats have been on the highest degree.

Tehran has invited the USA, Ukraine, Canada and others to hitch the crash investigation.

The vast majority of passengers on UIA Flight PS752 have been Iranian-Canadian twin nationals but in addition included Ukrainians, Afghans, Britons and Swedes

(This story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)