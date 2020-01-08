Ukraine Plane Did Not Declare Emergency Before Crash: Report

Foreigners accounted for 32 of these on board the Ukrainian airliner, state tv mentioned

DUBAI:

A Ukrainian airliner with 176 aboard that crashed in Iran on Wednesday didn’t declare an emergency, Iranian media mentioned, quoting an official of the Iran Civil Aviation Group.

The feedback have been made by Hassan Rezaeifar, the final director of the physique’s panel to analyze plane accidents.

The Ukraine Worldwide Airways Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport resulting from technical issues, killing all on board, the state media mentioned.

