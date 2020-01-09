Ukraine Plane Had Turned Back After Detecting “Problem”: Iran Officials

A Ukrainian airliner crashed in Iran killing all 176 individuals on board. (File)

Tehran:

A Ukrainian airliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran with the lack of all 176 individuals on board, had turned again after experiencing an issue, Iranian authorities stated.

“The plane, which was initially headed west to leave the airport zone, turned right following a problem and was headed back to the airport at the moment of the crash,” the Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation stated on its web site late Wednesday.

“The plane disappeared from radar screens the moment it reached 8,000 feet (2,400 metres). The pilot sent no radio message about the unusual circumstances.”

“According to eyewitnesses, a fire was seen on board the plane which grew in intensity,” the organisation added, reporting the primary findings of its investigation into Wednesday’s crash.

The organisation stated it had questioned witnesses each on the bottom and on board a second plane which was flying above the Ukrainian Boeing 737 because the catastrophe unfolded.

