Ukraine PM Offers Resignation After Audio Criticising President Leaked

Kiev, Ukraine:

Ukraine’s Prime Minister provided his resignation on Friday after audio was leaked of him reportedly criticising President Volodomyr Zelensky’s understanding of the financial system.

“To remove any doubts about our respect for and trust in the president, I have written a resignation letter and handed it over to the president,” Oleksiy Goncharuk wrote on his official Fb web page.

He mentioned the audio “artificially created an impression that my team and I do not respect the president”.

“This is not true,” he mentioned. “I came to this post to carry out the president’s programme.”

Zelensky’s workplace mentioned it had acquired the letter of resignation and would think about it.

The alleged recording, which emerged this week, got here from an off-the-cuff December assembly between ministers and senior officers from the Nationwide Financial institution.

In response to native media studies, the contributors mentioned how one can clarify latest financial developments to Zelensky, a comic and political neophyte who gained a shock election victory final 12 months.

Goncharuk, 35, is reportedly heard saying that explanations have to be easy as a result of “Zelensky has a very primitive understanding of the economy.”

