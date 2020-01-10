January 10, 2020 | eight:19am

Volodymyr Zelensky lays flowers to the portraits of crew members of the Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight PS752 which crashed close to Tehran. EPA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with the households of victims of the Boeing crash in Iran, vowing that the federal government is “doing everything possible to establish the truth.”

Eleven Ukrainians had been amongst 176 folks killed when the Ukraine Worldwide Air aircraft crashed moments after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Worldwide Airport in Tehran early Wednesday.

“I met and talked with relatives of Ukrainians who died in the plane crash. I understand that no words of support will heal their hellish pain. I realize that no compensation can return their loved ones to them. The government will provide them with all necessary assistance, including financial,” Zelensky wrote on Fb, in keeping with Ukrainian information company Unian.

“Perhaps the most important thing that the government can and must do for them is to provide comprehensive answers regarding all circumstances of the tragedy,” he added. “I assure them that we, for our part, are doing everything possible to establish the truth. Ukraine will definitely learn it.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky assembly with family of the crew members of the Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight PS752 from Tehran. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

The Boeing 737 — now believed by US authorities and others to have been unintentionally shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile — was headed to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

Different victims included 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals.

On Friday, Iran denied allegations that the jetliner was shot down by a missile. The aircraft crash got here simply hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq in response to the US’s deadly drone strike of Iran’s prime normal final week.

In the meantime, Zelensky acquired on Friday “important data” associated to the Iran crash forward of a name with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in keeping with Ukrainian International Minister Vadym Prystaiko.