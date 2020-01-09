January 9, 2020 | eight:34am | Up to date January 9, 2020 | eight:36am

A senior Ukrainian safety official on Thursday described 4 principal theories for why a Ukrainian airplane crashed in Iran killing 176 individuals – together with a doable missile strike.

Oleksiy Danylov, secretary of Ukraine’s Nationwide Safety and Protection Council, stated the opposite prospects “being studied” are a mid-air collision with a drone or “other flying object,” a blast from a terror assault and a technical failure resulting in an engine explosion.

He laid out the theories in a Fb submit as an preliminary report by Iranian investigators stated the Boeing 737-800 had been on hearth instantly earlier than it went down.

The crash occurred hours after Iran launched 22 ballistic missiles on two bases housing US troops in Iraq, main some to invest that the airplane could have been hit.

However an preliminary evaluation by Western intelligence businesses was that the plane had suffered a technical malfunction, 5 safety sources — three People, one European and a Canadian — advised Reuters on situation of anonymity.

A Ukrainian airplane carrying 45 consultants and search-and-rescue personnel arrived in Tehran on Thursday to participate within the probe in addition to establish and repatriate the our bodies of the 11 Ukrainians aboard, in keeping with the Washington Submit.

Danylov stated his crew desires to look the crash web site for doable remnants of a Russian-made Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile after seeing studies about its doable existence on Iranian social media.

Rescue groups collect on the scene after a Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 passengers crashed close to Imam Khomeini airport Getty Photos

“Our (investigative) commission is talking to the Iranian authorities about visiting the crash site and is determined to search for fragments of a Russian Tor air defense missile about which there was information on the internet,” Danylov advised Ukrainian information web site Censor.internet.

He stated that Ukraine’s fee consists of specialists who helped within the investigation of the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airways Flight 17 in japanese Ukraine.

Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, was quoted by the semiofficial Fars information company as saying that “the rumors about the plane are completely false and no military or political expert has confirmed it,” including that the rumors had been “psychological warfare” by the federal government’s opponents.

Getty Photos

In Washington, a Democrat who attended a categorized briefing from Trump administration officers — together with Protection Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and CIA Director Gina Haspel — stated the briefers had no intelligence suggesting the airplane was shot down.

The flight, which was sure for the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, took off from Tehran at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday and was approaching eight,000 ft when it all of the sudden misplaced contact with floor management, officers stated.

In accordance with a report from Iran’s Civil Aviation Group, eyewitnesses on the bottom and from the crew of one other flight close by reported seeing a fireplace whereas the Boeing 737 was nonetheless within the air.

“The trajectory of the collision indicated that the plane was initially moving toward the west, but after encountering a problem, it turned to the right and was approaching the airport again at the time of the crash,” Ali Abedzadeh, the top of the Civil Aviation Group, stated within the report, in keeping with the Washington Submit.

With Submit wires