Ukrainian Boeing Plane Shot Down Due To “Human Error”: Iran State Media

A Ukrainian plane which crashed earlier this week in Iran had flown near a delicate navy website and was introduced down on account of human error, Iranian state TV reported on Saturday.

Iran Overseas Minister Javad Zarif on Twitter mentioned: “Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster.”

A tragic day. Preliminary conclusions of inside investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of disaster brought on by US adventurism led to catastrophe Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our individuals, to the households of all victims, and to different affected nations.

💔 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 11, 2020

The accountable events can be held accountable, the assertion learn on state TV mentioned.

