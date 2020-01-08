January eight, 2020 | 2:31am

Particles is seen from a aircraft crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran. AP

The Ukrainian embassy to Iran stated on Wednesday that the aircraft crash in Tehran that killed a minimum of 170 individuals was as a result of engine failure.

The embassy launched a press release addressing the crash of a Boeing 737 after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Worldwide Airport on Wednesday.

The assertion additionally stated that they dispatched planes to Iran to move the our bodies again to Ukraine.

Iranian officers stated earlier on Tuesday night time that the aircraft suffered a mechanical failure earlier than the crash.

“After taking off from Imam Khomeini international airport it crashed between Parand and Shahriar,” civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh stated.

“An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced.”

The aircraft was certain for Kiev, based on state-run IRNA information company. A photograph from IRNA confirmed rescue employees in a farm area alongside what appeared to items of the aircraft.

The crash occurred simply hours after Iran launched a missile assault on US troops stationed at two air bases in Iraq.