Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 180 people crashes near Tehran – local media 

By Leah Simpson For Dailymail.com

Printed: 22:31 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 22:39 EST, 7 January 2020

A Ukrainian passenger airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed close to Tehran.

The airliner, stated to be a Boeing 737, went down close to Tehran Imam Khomeini Worldwide Airport, in response to native media.

BNO Media reported the incident on Tuesday night time and stated Iranian media reported the airplane suffered technical issues then went down minutes after take-off in Tehran.

The report got here after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was accused of threatening America with one other Lockerbie after he tweeted a veiled reference to the 1988 bombing that killed 270 folks.

The media outlet reported that there have been particulars on casualties.

Rouhani tweeted that America ought to ‘by no means threaten Iran’ after warning the US ought to ‘bear in mind the quantity 290’ in reference to an incident when the US Navy by chance shot down an Iranian passenger jet within the Persian Gulf in July 1988, killing 290.

Some Center East specialists have taken this as a veiled reference to the Lockerbie terrorist assault, which noticed a bomb destroy Pan Am flight 103 over Scotland in December 1988 killing 270 – months after the downing of Iranian flight 655.

Libya has at all times been blamed for the Lockerbie bombing, and certainly one of their intelligence brokers was jailed in Scotland for the phobia assault.

However Western spies consider Tehran performed a job within the assault and executed it in revenge for the downing of the Iranian passenger jet – now Rouhani’s sinister return to the episode and threatening of penalties has fueled these suspicions.