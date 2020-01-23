Ukrainian powerlifter carries a 55-stone COW on his shoulders in bizarre show of strength

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

A Russian powerlifter who has been known as the ‘strongest man on the earth’ has carried a 55-stone cow on his again for greater than a minute in a formidable show of power.

Dmitry Khaladzhi, 40, has carried out within the Donetsk circus and holds 63 Guinness World Data to his title.

Footage exhibits the strongman, of Ukraine, holding a cow on his again in a area close to Moscow, Russia.

He grips on to the animal’s legs and and exhibits a decided look in his eye, unwilling to surrender.

Dmitry steadily strikes ahead whereas preserving his gaze targeted on the motion of his ft.

He’s stated to have carried out the stunt to show what he’s actually able to.

The hulking powerlifter has proudly broadcasted his extraordinary feats of power.

In 2017, he took on the problem of carrying a horse on his again.

His world information are stated to incorporate lifting a 335-pound stone with one hand, binding six 20cm nails in 90 seconds and mendacity down on a mattress of nails whereas three concrete blocks weighing over 1,500 kilos have been smashed with sledgehammers on his chest.

He despatched the web into meltdown after a video emerged of him bending a steel rod along with his tooth, and one other confirmed his efficiency of Satan’s Forge.

This stunt noticed the powerlifter mendacity on nails whereas holding three plates weighing 700 kilograms.

Dmitry set a bench press file in 2009 on the 1st Ukrainian Doping Federation Championship of Powerlifting (275kg).

Amongst his ‘distinctive options, he boasts the power of ‘lifting two adults with tooth on a belt weighing as much as 200kg’, on his web site.

Because of this, bodybuilding web sites together with Era Iron have dubbed him the ‘world’s strongest large’.