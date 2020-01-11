January 11, 2020 | eight:55am

Ukraine is looking for “justice” after Iran by accident shot down a industrial airliner headed for Kiev final week, its president stated Saturday.

“We expect from Iran assurances of their readiness for a full and open investigation, bringing those responsible to justice, the return of the bodies of the dead, the payment of compensation, official apologies through diplomatic channels,” President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in a press release.

Iran admitted Friday that it “unintentionally” shot down the Ukranian Boeing 737 outdoors Tehran Airport early Wednesday, killing all 176 folks on board.

Zelensky stated “Iran has pleaded guilty to crashing the Ukrainian plane. But we insist on a full admission of guilt.”

With Publish wires