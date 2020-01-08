Ukrainian President Warns Against “Speculation” After Plane Crash

The Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran stated the aircraft went down “due to an engine problem”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday warned towards hypothesis concerning the crash of a Ukrainian passenger aircraft close to Tehran which killed greater than 170 individuals.

“I ask everyone to keep from speculating and putting forth unconfirmed theories about the crash,” he wrote on Fb, as he reduce brief a vacation in Oman and flew again to Ukraine.

It stated that “an act of terror is ruled out” for the second, including that the Ukrainian ambassador was on the crash website.

Zelensky ordered the creation of a disaster workforce to deal with the accident together with prime ministers and managed by the nation’s nationwide safety company.

The company stated it has details about 168 passengers who had checked in for the flight in addition to 9 crew members, placing the overall estimated variety of individuals on the aircraft at 177.

“We have prepared emergency planes to send to Tehran… to fly out the bodies of the victims, we are waiting a confirmation by Iran for their departure,” Zelensky wrote.

The crew members had been all Ukrainian nationals, based on the embassy in Iran.

Officers stated the many of the passengers on board had been non-Ukrainians.

The flight from Tehran to Kiev operated by Ukraine Worldwide Airways took off from the Iranian capital’s airport and crashed in Tehran province within the early hours of Wednesday.

