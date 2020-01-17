January 17, 2020 | 10:07am

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s prime minister submitted his resignation Friday, days after he was caught on tape saying the nation’s president is aware of nothing in regards to the economic system.

In a Fb submit, Oleksiy Honcharuk stated that he had given his resignation to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“I took this post to implement the president’s program. He is an example of transparency and decency to me,” he stated.

“However, in order to dispel any doubts about our respect and trust for the president, I have written a resignation letter and submitted it to the president for introduction to parliament,” Honcharuk’s assertion learn.

Earlier this week an audio recording surfaced during which Honcharuk appeared to make disparaging feedback about Zelenskiy’s understanding of economics. He referred to as Zelenskiy “a layman” in economics and stated the president needs to be higher educated in regards to the nationwide foreign money.

Honcharuk stated that the recording was a compilation of “fragments of recorded government meetings” and blamed unidentified “influential groups” for making it seem like he doesn’t respect the president.

“It is not true,” the prime minister insisted.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. AP

On Thursday, lawmakers from the opposition get together Opposition Platform-For Life demanded Honcharuk’s resignation, saying he and his cupboard discredit Ukraine’s president and exacerbate the financial disaster within the nation. Members of the ruling Servant of the Individuals get together stated there have been no grounds for Honcharuk to resign.

The Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, should vote on whether or not to simply accept the resignation. Zelenskiy’s workplace confirmed that it had obtained the letter and stated the president would take it into consideration.

Iryna Herashchenko, a lawmaker within the Rada, stated that Honcharuk ought to have submitted his resignation to the parliament and to not the president — in any other case it doesn’t bear any authorized penalties and is merely “private political correspondence.”

“In Ukraine, the parliament appoints the Cabinet,” she argued, including that to date the parliament hasn’t obtained any paperwork associated to the prime minister’s resignation.

The scandal involving Honcharuk exhibits that totally different political forces have began a battle for the place of prime minister, Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Penta assume tank, instructed The Related Press.

Nevertheless, he added that the resignation is unlikely to be accepted: “Zelenskiy doesn’t want to dismiss Honcharuk.”

Within the meantime, Zelenskiy demanded that the provenance of the tapes be investigated. “I demand that in two weeks, as soon as possible, we obtain information on who was recording the tapes,” the Ukrainian president stated.

Related Press author Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.