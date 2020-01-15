Ulrika Jonsson, 52, returns to present the weather on Good Morning Britain

She kickstarted her profession on the small display as a climate presenter on Good Morning Britain again in 1989.

And Ulrika Jonsson seemed proper at house as she gave viewers a blast from the previous by presenting the climate on Wednesday’s present.

The TV star, 52, appeared to wrestle to inform north from south as she stood in for Laura Tobin after host Piers Morgan invited her to current the forecast as soon as once more.

‘I am a luddite,’ Ulrika advised viewers as she identified the ‘little blue bits’ on the map and browse out the temperature in Fahrenheit for ‘these of you continue to dealing in outdated cash.’

Ulrika was handled to an outdated clip of herself from the present sporting massive hair and an orange go well with.

Reminiscing about her early days on the present, she recalled: ‘You had been advised to speak about as a lot as you could possibly about your private life.’

Ulrika offered the climate on Good Morning Britain till 1992 when she started internet hosting the leisure present, Gladiators.

Chatting to Piers and Susanna Ried about her final breakfast TV look, she stated: ‘In all probability the final time might need been 31 years in the past, I might need been as soon as earlier than.

‘I feel I had no thought what to anticipate once I began I used to be 21 and also you had been advised to speak as a lot as you could possibly about your private life since you had been giving a chunk of your self.

‘These days folks have a better understanding of what meaning and what the implications of that’s.’

It was on the finish of the interview when Piers then requested Ulrika if she would shut out the present by doing the ultimate climate report, and the star delightedly headed throughout the set and over to the display to offer followers her tackle the most recent forecast.

Able to mingle: Talking about her private life, Ulrika revealed that she’s already been ‘on a few dates’ since splitting from her husband

In the meantime, the Swedish star revealed she has already been ‘on a couple of dates’ since her marriage to Brian Cash got here to an finish in April after 11 years collectively.

The presenter additionally chatted to Piers and Susanna about her determination to talk publicly concerning the shortage of intimacy in her marriage, saying that regardless of attempting to look into the difficulty she ‘by no means acquired any solutions.’

Ulrika stated she’d really met a number of male suitors nose to nose regardless of publicly signing up for the Over 50s courting app Lumen final 12 months.

She stated: ‘I used to be requested to entrance their marketing campaign forward of Christmas, which I believed was fairly apt and humorous. And likewise that feeling of that’s how folks meet one another these days, the thought of taking a look at an image of any person and going yeah I can most likely…

‘I put an image of myself with none make-up and so they stated ”no it is not the identical individual.” I exploit one from the publicity marketing campaign and one once I’m trying extra regular.’

Requested whether or not the app was but to set the stage for any future romances, Ulrika added: ‘Not on the app however I’ve been on a few dates.’

In April, Ulrika introduced that she had cut up from her husband Brian after over a decade collectively, and regardless of their relationship coming to an finish they’ve stayed on pleasant phrases.

On the time the star stated their marriage broke down after they struggled to be intimate, and has beforehand revealed they solely had intercourse as soon as in eight years.

On GMB she advised Piers and Susanna: ‘It began off with me writing in regards to the menopause and the onset of the menopause.

‘One of many features of that was how you are feeling about your physique, after which my marriage broke down and I simply thought that no person was speaking in regards to the intimacy or lack of intimacy in relationships.

‘I do not actually have all of the solutions it was citing the dialog of why is that this occurring? I introduced it up in our relationship and tried to seek out the solutions to it however I by no means acquired any solutions.

‘I have been requested to put in writing about it and I requested him how he felt about it and he stated tremendous.’

Regardless of her marriage with Brian coming to an finish, Ulrika added that they’re nonetheless on good phrases, telling Piers and Susanna: ‘My ex husband lives very shut I see him on a regular basis, he sees the kids on a regular basis.’

Earlier than marrying Brian in 2008, Ulrika was beforehand married to John Turnbull from 1990 to 1995 and Lance Gerrard-Wright from 2003 to 2006.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.

