Ulrika Jonsson pours her heart out on Instagram revealing she experienced ‘very dark episodes’

By Leigh Mcmanus For Mailonline

Printed: 12:52 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 12:52 EST, 27 December 2019

Ulrika Jonsson took to Instagram over the festive interval to thank her pals for getting her by a tough two years.

The 52-year-old shared an image of her ft by some Jimmy Choos forward of an evening out as she poured her coronary heart out in a really emotive publish.

For her 1000th publish on the photo-sharing app, she wrote: ‘Had no thought I’d bored you with so many however must make this one depend.’

Candid: Ulrika Jonsson has taken to Instagram to thank her pals for serving to her by a number of ‘very darkish episodes’ amid her marriage breakdown over a turbulent two years

Pondering: The 52-year-old added: ‘I genuinely couldn’t discover my means ahead; couldn’t elevate my head and couldn’t make sense of life’ throughout these powerful durations’

She used the publish as an opportunity to her ‘sista-hood’ or the ‘superb girlfriends who’ve saved me upright over these previous two years and significantly throughout a number of, very darkish episodes.’

‘I genuinely couldn’t discover my means ahead; couldn’t elevate my head and couldn’t make sense of life’ throughout these powerful durations.

‘Your unwavering assist; your type phrases; your truths and your sharing has helped get me right here. And now I’m able to put my dancing footwear on.

Robust time: Ulrika poured her coronary heart out in her social media publish

‘I really like you greater than I hate right now’s vile hangover (a complete bottle of rum is an excessive amount of apparently – who knew?)’ she stated, tagging the chums which have helped her.

‘I’m now heading downstairs to hold on cooking. Or puke. It’s one or the opposite. Have a stunning Christmas, everybody.’ she signed off.

Ulrika introduced her cut up from Brian Monet in April this yr after 11 years of marriage.

Over: She introduced her cut up from husband Brian Monet in April after eleven years of marriage. Ulrika has spoken candidly about her insecurities throughout their union

She has spoken candidly about her insecurities throughout their union, admitting she felt ‘repulsive’ throughout their sexless marriage.

The broadcaster admitted earlier this month that she grew to become ‘fairly insecure’ consequently.

She advised Metro : ‘It had a extremely detrimental impact on me. I began disliking myself; my physique; I felt repulsive and began shutting myself off bodily and psychologically.

‘I grew to become fairly insecure about myself. I feel intimacy is essential. Everyone knows that as relationships mature, intercourse is now not the swinging from the chandeliers stuff and I’ve all the time discovered that settled stage fairly reassuring.

‘However there must be some intimacy in a relationship with a purpose to maintain it.’

And in relation to a brand new romance, Ulrika added that she is in search of ‘numerous laughs’ in addition to ‘intimacy’ and ‘enjoyable’.

Ulrika and Brian, who’s believed to be 50, tied the knot in 2008 and share one son, Malcolm, 10. They started their relationship in 2006.

In 2014, Brian additionally adopted her daughter Bo, now 18, from the presenter’s relationship with German resort boss Markus Kempen.

Ulrika has two different youngsters, Cameron, 24, from her marriage to John Turnbull (1990-1995) and Martha, 14, from her union with Lance Gerrard-Wright, (2003-2005).