Ultimate list of secret codes to unlock all the Christmas movies on Netflix

Everyone knows concerning the secret Netflix codes that unlock a raft of hidden classes for movies and TV exhibits to assist slender down your seek for one thing to look at, however there’s now a Christmas code checklist too.

It’s robust sufficient at the perfect of instances to kind by way of Netflix‘s unwieldy back catalogue. We scroll, let the trailers play automatically or take to Google (or the Radiotimes.com) to find a recommendation. By the time you’re down searching it’s usually time for mattress.

With Christmas simply across the nook, the checklist of issues to look at simply will get even longer, so there are just a few extra secret codes so as to add to your useful little checklist.

All it’s worthwhile to do is head to Netflix, take the URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/style/ – you then add the code from the checklist under to the top.

Secret Christmas Netflix codes

British Christmas Youngsters & Household Movies – 1527064

Canadian Christmas Youngsters & Household Movies – 1721544

Christmas Youngsters & Household Movies – 1474017

Christmas Youngsters & Household Movies for ages 5 to 7 – 1477201

Christmas Youngsters & Household Movies for ages eight to 10 – 1477204

Christmas Youngsters & Household Movies for ages 11 to 12 – 1477206

Christmas Youngsters & Household Movies from the 1990s – 1476024

European Christmas Youngsters & Household Movies – 1527063

Household-friendly Christmas Movies – 1394522

Really feel-good Christmas Youngsters & Household Movies – 1475066

Goofy Christmas Youngsters & Household Movies – 1475071

Romantic Christmas Movies – 394527

Completely happy viewing.