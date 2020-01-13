News

Ultralight plane crashes at Hawthorne Municipal Airport

January 14, 2020
An ultralight plane crashed at Hawthorne Municipal Airport on Monday.

An ultralight airplane crashed Monday afternoon on the Hawthorne Municipal Airport, with the pilot struggling minor accidents, authorities stated.

The crash occurred shortly earlier than 1 p.m. and concerned one individual, the Los Angeles County Hearth Division stated. The pilot was handled on the scene. No different plane had been concerned within the crash.

L.A. County fireplace officers suggested the Federal Aviation Administration to carry air visitors whereas authorities responded to the scene.

