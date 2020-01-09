Uma Bharti Takes “Jinnah” Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Uma Bharti additionally Attacked Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File)

Panna (Madhya Pradesh):

BJP chief Uma Bharti on Thursday took a jibe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi whereas accusing the Opposition get together of peddling rumours over the Citizenship Modification Act.

“Nobody will have any problem due to CAA. It will not have any effect on Indian citizens’ rights. But some evil-minded people are peddling rumours. India was partitioned due to rumours. Tell me who got benefit from partition… People like Jinnah emerged,” the BJP chief mentioned.

“Now, Jinnah is not there but Rahul Jinnah and Priyanka Jinnah are there who are disturbing environment and instilling fear among Muslims on CAA,” she mentioned at an occasion in Madhya Pradesh.

Attacking Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the BJP chief mentioned: “Did anyone of us say that Sonia Gandhi’s father was a soldier in Mussolini’s army in Italy? Since she (Sonia Gandhi) is our daughter-in-law and married in our country, we respect her from the bottom of our hearts. When we did not ask you (about your citizenship) why Muslims in India will be asked (about citizenship)?”