Umesh Yadav Criticises BCCI’s Workload Management Policy

The BCCI has been very clear about workload administration of gamers and that has seen somebody like Umesh Yadav having to skip a possibility to play county cricket. Talking to media on the eve of the Ranji Trophy sport between Delhi and Vidarbha, Umesh stated that he did get a proposal from Gloucestershire, however needed to keep away holding the workload pointers in thoughts. “I got a county offer last season (from Gloucestershire). They wanted me to play seven games, but the BCCI workload management policy doesn’t allow me to play more than two or three games. So, the deal didn’t work out. Also I had some niggles to take care of after IPL,” he revealed.

So does that imply that the workload coverage wants a re-look, Umesh feels that it must be a case of every particular person being handled as per their place and match time.

“Workload administration is a steadiness that you just strike if you end up always enjoying matches. In my case, it has been the alternative. I’ve performed lesser and lesser up to now two years (2018 and 2019). So there hasn’t even been optimum workload for me.

“I’m 31 and the subsequent 4 to 5 years are crucial. Should you take a look at my file, I performed 4 Assessments final yr (2019) and earlier than that one other 4 in 2018. In white ball, I performed just one sport final yr.

“At this age, the more I bowl, the better I will get. That’s why I am playing five first-class (one vs Saurashtra after this game) to have some more workload,” he defined.

Actually, with the Indian selectors taking a look at him extra as a red-ball specialist, Umesh would not have a lot to do after the New Zealand tour.

“So, in a World T20 year, after New Zealand tour, I have only IPL left and then no cricket. If I am not selected for white-ball cricket, I have precious little to do then,” he pointed.

Does that imply he might be open to county provides? “The concern about county cricket is that if they have a professional playing for them, they would hand over the ball to him and expect that bowler to send down maximum overs,” he stated.